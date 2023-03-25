Home

Virat Kohli’s Picture in Class 9 English Exam Paper Goes VIRAL

Bangalore: Virat Kohli is arguably the best cricketer of the generation and he is treated like a demi-god in India where cricket is more of a religion. Fans go to any extent to get a glimpse of their favourite cricketers and at times, it seems like madness. Recently, during a class 9 English exam, there was a picture of Kohli. The picture of Kohli was from the century he hit against Afghanistan in Asia Cup 2022. It is not clear what the question is, but the image has now surfaced on social space and gone viral in no time.

A question for the English exam of 9th Standard. Showing the picture from the hundred of Virat Kohli against Afghanistan in the Asia Cup. pic.twitter.com/j2bhv6p1pu — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) March 25, 2023

Kohli would soon be seen featuring as part of the Royal Challengers Bangalore side in the upcoming season of the IPL. He would be a key player for the RCB side as always. RCB play their IPL 2023 opener against MI on April 2 at the M. Chinnaswamy stadium. The game would have a lot of interest as both teams enjoy a massive fanbase.

RCB Full Squad: Virat Kohli, Glenn Maxwell, Mohammed Siraj, Faf Du Plessis (c), Harshal Patel, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dinesh Karthik, Shahbaz Ahmed, Rajat Patidar, Anuj Rawat, Akash Deep, Josh Hazlewood, Mahipal Lomror, Finn Allen, Suyash Prabhudessai, Karn Sharma, Siddharth Kaul, David Willey, Reece Topley, Himanshu Sharma, Manoj Bhandage, Rajan Kumar, Avinash Singh, Sonu Yadav, Micheal Bracewell











