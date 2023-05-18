Virat Kohlis Sixth IPL Hundred Destroys Sunrisers Hyderabad, Joins Chris Gayle On Elite List

Home

Virat Kohli’s Sixth IPL Hundred Destroys Sunrisers Hyderabad, Joins Chris Gayle On Elite List

Virat Kohli scored four IPL hundreds in 2016 before his fifth came three years layer. He now has six IPL tons, same as Chris Gayle.

Virat Kohli celebrates after scoring his sixth IPL ton. (Image: BCCI))

Hyderabad: Virat Kohli scored his sixth hundred in the Indian Premier League and first after four years on Thursday against Sunrisers Hyderabad in an crucial IPL 2023 encounter at the Rajiv Gandhi international stadium. He also equalled former RCB star and his one-time teammate Chris Gayle on most IPL hundreds in history.

Kohli scored four IPL hundreds in 2016 before scoring his fifth three years later. On Thursday, Kohli came with an intent after failing to score in the past two games. The former RCB skipper showed why is called the chase-master as he single-handedly destroyed the Sunrisers Hyderabad bowling attack to pieces.

Earlier, Sunrisers Hyderabad batter Heinrich Klaasen had scored a century in the first innings. This was also the first time in the history of the IPL that two hundreds were scored on either innings of a match.















