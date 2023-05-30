Virat Kohlis Special Message For Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni After CSK Beat GT to Win IPL 2023 Goes VIRAL

Home

Virat Kohli’s Special Message For Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni After CSK Beat GT to Win IPL 2023 Goes VIRAL

IPL Final: After Chennai beat Gujarat by five wickets to clinch IPL 2023, Kohli took to social media and congratulated the side while hailing Ravindra Jadeja and giving a special mention for MS Dhoni.

Ahmedabad: Most of the WTC-bound Indian players have reached London and the training has also started for the big summit clash, but despite that, Virat Kohli and the rest kept a keen eye on what is happening in the IPL. After Chennai beat Gujarat by five wickets to clinch IPL 2023, Kohli took to social media and congratulated the side while hailing Ravindra Jadeja and giving a special mention for MS Dhoni.

Kohli’s story had a picture of Dhoni hugging Jadeja and it read: “What a champion @ravindra,jadeja. Well done csk and special mention to @mahi7781.”

With this win, CSK equal Mumbai Indians’ record of winning five IPL titles. Dhoni has been the cynosure of all eyes ever since the Indian Premier League began this year. “This is the best time to announce my retirement. But the amount of love I have received all over,” Dhoni said at the post-match presentation.

Dhoni has also confirmed that he will contemplate playing for the franchise next year as well. This piece of news would surely keep the fans guessing.

Earlier, despite Kohli’s good show, RCB could not make it to the playoff after they lost their last league game against Gujarat. Kohli would be a key layer for India in the WTC final as he has good experience of playing in the English conditions.

