September 1, 2023

The Times of Bengal

Virat Kohlis Video of Heartwarming Gesture Towards Specially-Abled Pakistan Fan Goes VIRAL Ahead of Asia Cup 2023 Clash

Asia Cup 2023, Ind vs Pak: Kohli once again proves why he rules the hearts even without the bat in his hand.

Virat Kohli’s Specially Abled Pakistani Fan (Image: Twitter Screengrab)

Kandy: Former India captain Virat Kohli is with the team in Kandy where the side will play it’s opening fixture at the Asia Cup against arch-rivals Pakistan on Saturday. Kohli, who enjoys a massive fanbase across the world, met with his specially-abled Pakistan fan in Kandy ahead of the big game. The video where Kohli hugs his Pakistani fan has surfaced on social space and is being loved by fans. The fan is extremely happy to see Kohli in front of him.

Kohli then tries to say something to Kohli as the latter tries to keenly understand what is the fan trying to say. It is a heartwarming video that is now going viral.

Given his experience, Kohli would be the key for India against Pakistan at Pallekele. He knows the conditions well in Sri Lanka and that should help.

On paper, Pakistan start favourites – but again the match between the arch-rivals have always sprung a surprise in the past and fans would be hoping for a mouthwatering game which goes right down to the wire.

IND vs PAK Squads

Team India:

Rohit Sharma (c), Hardik Pandya (vc), Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, K L Rahul (wk), Virat Kohli, Shubman Gill, Tilak Varma, Axar Patel, Ravindra Jadeja, Ishan Kishan (wk), Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Prasidh Krishna, Mohammad Shami, Mohammed Siraj, and Jasprit Bumrah.

Team Pakistan:

Babar Azam (c), Muhammad Tayyab Tahir, Abdullah Shafique, Imam Ul Haq, Fakhar Zaman, Iftikhar Ahmed, Agha Salman, Faheem Ashraf, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Wasim, Muhammad Haris (wk), Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Naseem Shah, Shaheen Afridi, and Haris Rauf.










