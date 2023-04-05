Home

IPL 2023: Virender Sehwag Lashes Out At Prithvi Shaw, Says ‘Should Also Learn From His Mistakes’

This was the second time Prithvi Shaw was dismissed for single digits in the ongoing IPL 2023.

Prithvi Shaw attempts a pull shot against Gujarat Titans in IPL 2023. (Image: BCCI-IPL)

New Delhi: Former India cricketer Virender Sehwag lashed out at Prithvi Shaw for the way the youngster got out against Gujarat Titans at the Arun Jaitley stadium on Tuesday in a match of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023.

Opening the batting with David Warner, the right-hander tried to pull a short widish delivery from Mohammed Shami only to get a top edge that carried straight to the fielder at mid-on. He was out for just seven runs from five balls.

The former India opened was severely critical on Shaw and minced no words in stating that Shaw has been dismissed in that manner for several times and seems to not learn from his mistakes.

“He has been dismissed playing those kind of shots so many times…but he should also learn from his mistakes, right?,” Sehwag told Cricbuzz. The 44-year-old also reminded Shaw about his peers who are playing international cricket for India and he is still struggling to make a India comeback.

“Look at Shubman Gill, who played U-19 cricket with him and is now playing Test, ODIs and T20Is for India, but Shaw is still struggling in IPL. He has to make the most of this IPL platform and score runs.

“Ruturaj Gaikwad scored 600 odd runs in an IPL season. Shubman Gill also scored big runs. So even Shaw has to be consistent with his IPL scores,” added Sehwag.

As far as the match is concerned, Gujarat Titans defeated Delhi Capitals by six wickets to make it two wins out of two games. Chasing 162, Gujarat Titans were 54/3 inside the powerplay but Sai Sudharsam anchored the chase with a fighting 48-ball 62 not out.

He shared a match-winning 56-run unbroken stand with David Miller (31 not out; 16b) as they romped home with 11 balls to spare. Earlier, Gujarat Titans came up with a disciplined bowling effort to restrict Delhi Capitals to 162/8.

Wily Afghanistan spinner Rashid Khan was the pick of GT bowlers (3/31) while fiery pace duo of Mohammed Shami (3/41) and Alzarri Joseph (2/29) gave a fine start after skipper Hardik Pandya opted to bowl.











