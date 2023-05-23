Virender Sehwag Picks Rashid Khan Over Shubman Gill as GTs Trump Card vs CSK During IPL 2023 Qualifier 1 at Chepauk

Home

Virender Sehwag Picks Rashid Khan Over Shubman Gill as GT’s Trump Card vs CSK During IPL 2023 Qualifier 1 at Chepauk

GT vs CSK, IPL 2023 Qualifier 1: It is surprising that Sehwag did not pick Gill, but again he gave a valid point for that.

Chennai: The buzz is massive in Chennai ahead of IPL 2023 Qualifier 1 where the home team takes on defending champions Gujarat Titans on Tuesday. For Titans, in-form Shubman Gill would have the spotlight on him and would be expected to deliver again. Ahead of the high-voltage game, former India opener Virender Sehwag picked Rashid Khan as the ‘trump card’ for the Titans. It is surprising that Sehwag did not pick Gill, but again he gave a valid point for that.

Speaking on Star Sports Cricket Live, Sehwag said, “Rashid Khan is the trump card for Gujarat. If they want wickets, they bring him. And then the way Hardik has used Rashid, it is commendable. Rashid likes to break partnerships and now he has become the most successful bowler of this season on the basis of his excellent performance.”

Rashid has been one of the key factors for the Titans consistency this season. He has picked up 24 wickets in 14 games.

Meanwhile, Chennai would have immense support at the Chepauk, but Dhoni would also know that they have never defeated the Titans in three previous meetings. The CSK captain would surely like to break the streak tonight. It is expected to be a full house at the Chepauk and the crowd would be supporting the home side.

CSK Probable XI: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Devon Conway, Ajinkya Rahane, Ambati Rayudu, Shivam Dube, Moeen Ali, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni(c/wk), Deepak Chahar, Tushar Deshpande, Maheesh Theekshana (Impact sub: Matheesha Pathirana)

GT Probable XI: Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Shubman Gill, Hardik Pandya (c), Sai Sudharsan/Vijay Shankar, David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Noor Ahmad, Mohammed Shami, Mohit Sharma, Yash Dayal (Impact Sub: Joshua Little/Dasun Shanaka)















