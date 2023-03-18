Virender Sehwag Recalls Sachin Tendulkars Fitness Tales, Says He Would Compete With Virat Kohli

Home

Virender Sehwag Recalls Sachin Tendulkar’s Fitness Tales, Says ‘He Would Compete With Virat Kohli’

Sachin Tendulkar made his international debut in 1989 and went on to play international cricket till 2013. He also has 100 international hundreds to his name.

A throwback picture Virat kohli (L) and Sachin Tendulkar. (Image: Twitter)

New Delhi: Former India cricketer Virender Sehwag recalled Sachin Tendulkar’s fitness story and stated that the Master Blaster even used to compete with Virat Kohli in order to keep himself at pace with young generation.

One of the greats of the game, Tendulkar served Indian cricket for close to 25 years and became the first man to score 100 hundreds at the international level. “Why do you think Sachin Tendulkar was able to play for so many years?

“It’s because each year he kept thinking what new can I add to my batting or I can become better. If I can’t add in batting, I should maintain my fitness in such a way that I can convert 100s into 200s,” Sehwag told to YouTube channel ‘Beer Biceps’.

“When we came in 2000s, he would concentrate on fitness more than us. Later, in 2008 when Virat Kohli came in, Sachin would compete with him. He paid more attention to fitness than him,” added the former India opener.

Tendulkar had to go through various injuries in his entire career with the back injury in 1999 and the career-threatening tennis elbow to name a few. But every time the legendary batter would come back in a new avatar performing better than before.

Sehwag, who opened the batting with Tendulkar and played his entire career with the batting great, explained his senior’s dedication towards fitness. He said Tendulkar knew if he had to stay in the scene, he would need to take care of his body.

The right-hander swashbuckling opener also narrated in an incredible story of Tendulkar’s hulk-like strength. “I will tell you an incident. Once we were in a gym and there were dumbbells ranging from 1 kg to 20 kg. We had to pick up each and flex our wrists 10 times.

“After doing it for 5-6 times, I didn’t have the strength but Sachin did it without stopping from 1 to 20 kgs and then back from 20 kg to 1 kg. It was an exercise for his forearms so he could lift his heavy bat and didn’t tire.

“We couldn’t go beyond 5kg. So just imagine. By then he had scored already 10-15000 runs and scored some 70 centuries. Why did he need to do all this? Because he knew that if he could keep his body fit, he could play even longer.

"He was able to play till 40 because he was the fittest in our group," added Sehwag.












