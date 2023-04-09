Home

Virender Sehwag SLAMS David Warner After Rajasthan Thrash Delhi

IPL 2023: Asking Warner to learn from young Yashashwi Jaiswal, former India cricketer Virender Sehwag came down heavily on the Australian cricketer.

David Warner’s sluggish knock of 65 off 55 made news. (Image: BCCI-IPL)

Guwahati: It was a day to forget for the Delhi Capitals as they lost against Rajasthan Royals at the Baraspara Stadium on Saturday. Following the loss, David Warner faced heavy criticism for his sluggish 65 off 55 balls with the team chasing a mammoth 200. Asking Warner to learn from young Yashashwi Jaiswal, former India cricketer Virender Sehwag came down heavily on the Australian cricketer.

“I feel it is time that we tell him in English now so that Warner listens to it and feels hurt. David, if you are listening, please play well. Score 50 in 25 balls. Learn from Jaiswal, he hit in 25 balls. If you cannot do that, do not come and play in the IPL,” Sehwag said in a conversation on Cricbuzz.

“It would have been better for the team if David Warner got out for 30 runs, rather than making 55-60. Players like Rovman Powell and Ishan Porel could have come out much earlier and maybe could have done anything. No balls were left for those players, and they are big hitters in team,” he added.

Claiming that things did not go according to plan, Warner said it was frustrating to find the fielders.

“When you are chasing 200, you need to start well. Can’t take the credit away from Trent Boult. He was really good. It is just about executing your skills. We had a couple of chop ons last evening. We are professionals. We need to work it out. It is frustrating to hit to the fielders. One of our strike bowlers went down as well. Just didn’t go to plan,” said Warner at the post-match presentation.











