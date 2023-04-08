Virender Sehwag WARNS Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal; Names Contender For Indias 2023 WC Team

Home

Sports

Virender Sehwag WARNS Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal; Names ‘Contender’ For India’s 2023 WC Team

IPL 2023: Sehwag feels that if Chakravarthy has a season like Dinesh Karthik, one never knows.

Sehwag gives humongous warning to Kuldeep, Chahal over brand new spin ‘contender’ for India’s 2023 WC team

(Image: Virender Sehwag @Twitter)

Lucknow: With a few months still left for the ODI World Cup, the race for spots has heated up. While it is unsure who will be the spinners in the fray apart from Yuzvendra Chahal and Kuldeep Yadav, former India opener Virender Sehwag reckoned a good IPL season and Varun Chakravarthy could be in the reckoning. Sehwag feels that if Chakravarthy has a season like Dinesh Karthik, one never knows.

“Varun Chakravarthy doesn’t have the ball that goes away like a proper wrist spinner. He relies on topspin and googlies predominantly and the RCB batters didn’t play him well, getting played-on a couple of times. Who knows, a great season here could make him a contender for the 2023 World Cup in India,” he said moments after KKR’s win against RCB in Kolkata where Varun picked four wickets for just 15 runs in four overs.

Apart from Chahal and Kuldeep, the other Indian spinners who would be in the fray are Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, and Washington Sundar. But again, Chakravarthy would be eyeing the specialist spinner’s spot.

Earlier on Friday, Krunal Pandya’s all-round show first helped the Lucknow Super Giants to restrict Sunrisers Hyderabad to 121/8 on a sluggish black-soil pitch.

Pandya then chipped in with 34 off 23 balls and shared a 55-run partnership off 38 balls for the third wicket with captain K.L. Rahul, who top-scored with 35, to complete chase of 122 with four overs to spare and take the side to a comfortable five-wicket victory. Their second victory at home meant Lucknow are the new table-toppers in the ten-team competition.











