Vizag Weather Forecast, India vs Australia 2nd ODI: Rain Set to Play Spoilsport

Vizag Weather Forecast, India vs Australia 2nd ODI: Rain is expected at 5 PM and that could get the match truncated, which would not be ideal considering this is the year of the ODI World Cup and all teams would like to do their final tuning with months to go.

Vizag: In what would come as a piece of bad news for fans, it is likely to rain at Vizag on Sunday during the second ODI between India-Australia. With the chance of rain being 30-50 per cent, interruptions are likely – but play will take place. Rain is expected at 5 PM and that could get the match truncated, which would not be ideal considering this is the year of the ODI World Cup and all teams would like to do their final tuning with months to go.

As per the MET department, the temperature in the city of Vizag will be around 26° celcius during the day and fall to 23° celcius at night. The chance of rain is 80% during the day and 49% at night.

The Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy Stadium in Vizag is considered to be batting-friendly and hence a high-scoring affair is on the cards. The stadium has hosted 14 ODIs so far, out of which, the team batting second has won nine games. This clearly shows that it is a chasing ground.

Meanwhile, the hosts have taken a 1-0 lead in the three-match series with a win in Mumbai in the first game a couple of days back.

Australia Squad: Travis Head, Mitchell Marsh, Steven Smith(c), Marnus Labuschagne, Josh Inglis(w), Cameron Green, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Sean Abbott, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, David Warner, Ashton Agar, Alex Carey, Nathan Ellis

India Squad: Rohit Sharma(c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, KL Rahul(w), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, Mohammed Shami, Ishan Kishan, Washington Sundar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Umran Malik, Jaydev Unadkat











