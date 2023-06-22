Menu
Wankhede Stadium To Get New Floodlights Installed, Refurbished Hospitality Boxes Before 2023 ODI World Cup

The renovation work at the Wankhede stadium began after the league stage of IPL 2023 ended on May 21.

The Wankhede Stadium hosted the memorable 2011 World Cup final. (Image: Twitter)

Mumbai: The Wankhede Stadium will get a renovated look ahead of the 2023 ODI World Cup in October-November as new LED floodlights will be installed at the iconic venue along with refurbished hospitality boxes.

Although the World Cup schedule is yet to be officially announced, reports suggest that the Wankhede Stadium is likely to get one India game along with a semifinal. Besides Wankhede., four other stadiums across India are undergoing renovation ahead of the mega event.

Wankhede has been a home to five-time Indian Premier League winners Mumbai Indians, and also hosted seven league games in IPL 2023 before the renvation work began. The Mumbai Cricket Association also invited applications for several other work at the stadium.

“Sealed tenders are invited for the proposed LED Floodlighting system with DMX controls at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. The scope of work is described in the tender document,” the MCA said on its website along with other necessary details.

Along with this, the MCA has also invited applications for the renovation work of the hospitality boxes in the stadium. Additionally, a few more decisions could be taken during the MCA’s apex council meeting here on June 30.

“Mumbai Cricket Association would be undertaking the renovation of hospitality boxes at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai. Association invites applications from reputed organizations to be appointed as Project Management Consultant who fulfil following eligibility criteria,” said another release on their website.

One of the most famous and iconic cricket grounds in India, the Wankhede Stadium here had undergone an overhaul ahead of the last 50-over World Cup which the country hosted, 12 years ago in 2011.

India had beaten Sri Lanka in the final in April 2011 to end their 28-year wait to win a second title, which was also their last World Cup win across the two white-ball formats.










