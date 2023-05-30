WAR vs SMA Dream11 Prediction Today Match, Dream11 Team Today, Fantasy Cricket Tips, Playing XI Pondicherry T10, Match 44 11.45 AM IST May 30, Tue

Home

WAR vs SMA Dream11 Team Prediction, Siechem Pondicherry T10 Fantasy Hints: Captain, Vice-Captain – Warriors vs Smashers, Playing 11s For Today’s Match CAP Ground 3, Puducherry, India 11.45 AM IST May 30, Tuesday

Here is the Siechem Pondicherry T10 Series Dream11 Team Prediction – Dream11 Guru Tips Prediction and WAR vs SMA Dream11 Team Prediction, WAR vs SMA Fantasy Cricket Prediction, WAR vs SMA Playing 11s Siechem Pondicherry T10 Series, Fantasy Cricket Prediction Warriors vs Smashers, Fantasy Playing Tips – FanCode ECS Siechem Pondicherry T10 Series.

WAR vs SMA Dream11 Team Prediction: All You Need To Know

TOSS – The Siechem Pondicherry T10 Series match toss between Warriors vs Smashers will take place at 11.15 AM IST

Time – May 30, Tuesday.

Venue: CAP Ground 3, Puducherry, India.

WAR vs SMA Dream11 Team

Keeper – Natarajan Kuzhandaivelu(VC)

Batsmen – P Sunil Kumar, B Prabu, Prashant-M

All-rounders – Vikneshwaran Marimuthu(c), Rishi Raut, S Krishnakumar

Bowlers – Shiva Shankar, B Ragul, Mayank Pandey, Harshith-S.

WAR vs SMA Probable Playing XIs

Warriors: Marimuthu Vigneshwaran©, Gajender Tanwar(wk), Thamizhmani Govindan, Prabu B, Ragul B, Shiva Shankar, Ismail Mohammed Zackiriya, Sugadev D, Sachin S, Mayank Pandey, Krishnakumar S, Selvam M

Smashers: Sivakumar S©, Sivamurugan M, P Sunil Kumar, Rishi Raut, Arunachalam V, Palanisamy P(wk), Ganesan S, Pugazhvendhan P, Harish S, Janakiraman J, R Mathan















