Warner retires in ache after making 200 in one hundredth Take a look at as South Africa battle

David Warner battled via searing warmth to hit an epic unbeaten 200 in his one hundredth Take a look at on Tuesday earlier than retiring in ache as Australia consolidated their benefit towards South Africa on the Melbourne Cricket Floor.

On a scorching day, the hosts had been 386-3 at stumps on day two of the second Take a look at, main by 197 after the Proteas had been dismissed of their first innings for 189.

Travis Head was not out 48 with Alex Carey on 9.

Steve Smith (85) and Marnus Labuschagne (14) had been the one wickets to fall. However worryingly for Australia, Cameron Inexperienced, who took 5-27 in South Africa’s first innings, additionally retired harm after a nasty rap on the finger from Anrich Nortje.

Smith and Warner’s 239-run partnership took the sport additional away from South Africa, whose bowlers toiled in temperatures touching 37 levels Celsius (98.6 Fahrenheit).

Opener Warner, 36, snapped a near-three-year century drought in sometimes aggressive and gritty style, reaching three figures for a twenty fifth time after coming into the sport underneath stress on a lean run.

It was his first Take a look at hundred since January 2020 and because the opposition bowlers drained, he battled the weather and transformed it to 200 for under the third time.

His spouse Candice informed host broadcaster Fox: “You’d suppose by now individuals would know writing David Warner off is the flawed factor to do.”

But it surely was an exhausting effort, as he handed 8,000 Take a look at runs en route.

Chairs needed to be introduced out for Warner and Smith to relaxation on within the drinks breaks, with towels draped over their heads and ice-packs on their shoulders.

Warner wanted therapy for cramp a number of instances and retired in ache after reaching 200 and dropping to his knees, finally helped from the sector by assist employees.

“The boys had been cramping left, proper and centre,” Smith informed reporters. “So, tough (situations) however good to get us to the place the place we are actually. I feel we’re in a pleasant spot.”

Australia resumed on 45-1, having misplaced Usman Khawaja late Monday after taking cost of the opening day, with Inexperienced’s heroics serving to dismiss the guests for underneath 200 once more.

They had been all out for 152 and 99 within the first Take a look at in Brisbane, which they misplaced by six wickets inside two days.

Warner started on 32 and confirmed his aggressive intent with an early boundary off Kagiso Rabada.

Nortje was routinely sending down 150 kph (93 mph) rockets, smacking Warner on the top when he was on 47. The batter was given the all-clear after a compulsory concussion check on the sector, with a prolonged delay as a brand new helmet was discovered.

However catastrophe struck two balls after play resumed.

Warner pushed Nortje for a single and got here again for a second, however Labuschagne hesitated and was run out regardless of a lunging dive.

“It seemed like an excellent wicket normally for those who bowled good areas, over time you’ll get rewarded. However they batted very well,” mentioned Nortje.

“I felt the boys bowled very well… sadly it did not go our method.”

Warner put his head right down to motor to 100, punching the air when he obtained there after a near-flawless knock characterised by his trademark sturdy operating between the wicket.

Smith was not as snug, escaping on 9 when he was dropped by wicketkeeper Kyle Verreynne after which on 39 when he was given out caught behind just for it to be referred to as a no-ball.

However he persevered to achieve a thirty seventh Take a look at fifty with a 4 off Marco Jansen.

Warner upped the ante after his century and raced to 200 off 254 balls earlier than calling it quits.

Smith departed shortly earlier than his accomplice reached the milestone, with Nortje getting his reward for a tough day’s work, with Theunis de Bruyn taking a catch at gully.