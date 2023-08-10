Home

Was Hardik Pandya Wrong in Not Giving Tilak Varma The Opportunity to Get to Fifty? EXPLAINER

It is best we give the benefit of doubt to Hardik.

Guyana: India finally beat West Indies in the T20I after two failed attemptes. Suryakumar Yadav with the bat and Kuldeep Yadav with the ball were the chief architects of the seven-wicket win. Not only does the win mean that India still keep the series alive, but more importantly, get some confidence back in the ranks. Despite the comprehensive win, India captain Hardik Pandya found himself in the middle of a controversy. It was Hardik who finished the game with a six that left young Tilak Varma stranded at the other end on 49*. After the match, Hardik faced the heat on social space where fans bashed him for not allowing Varma to get to the milestone.

Was Hardik Wrong in Not Giving Varma The Opportunity to Get to Fifty? NO. The game is changing and Hardik, being a modern day cricketer, was just playing hard and setting an example that it is the win that matters and not personal milestones.

Speaking after India’s seven-wicket win in the third T20, Hardik said seven batting options are enough in the playing eleven.

“As a group we have decided to bat with seven batters and we have to take responsibility, like it happened today if the batters score runs then you don’t need someone at number eight,” said the skipper.

Hardik also heaped praise on his deputy Suryakumar Yadav for his match-winning 83 off 44 balls.

“As Surya mentioned, they (SKY and Tilak Varma) play together and spend time together, good to have someone like SKY in the team and when he takes responsibility it sends a message to the others,” said Hardik.

Tilak Varma, playing his debut series, remained unbeaten on 49 off 37 balls as India chased down 160 with 13 balls to spare.

”Very important (to win). We spoke as a group that these three games will be exciting. Two losses or two wins does not change the long term plans. We have to show we are ready when it comes to such (must-win) games. Nicky (Pooran) didn’t come out to bat and that allowed us to keep our pacers back, also allowed Axar to bowl his four overs. If Nicky wants to hit, let him hit me and that was the plan, I enjoy such competition. I know he is going to hear this and will come hard at me in the fourth T20I”, Pandya added.

