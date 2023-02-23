Home

Sports

Washington Sundar to Murugan Ashwin; Players Who Could BREAK THE BANK

TNPL 2023 Auction: Not only is he a white-ball specialist but he also brings in all his IPL experience which would be invaluable. Sundar certainly has the capability o setting the auction on fire.

TNPL 2023 Auction: Ravichandran Ashwin, Narayan Jagadeesan & Shahrukh Khan HEADLINE Tamil Nadu Premier League’s retention LIST, Check full list of TNPL 2023 Retained Players, Check OUT



Mahabalipuram: Today would mark the start of a new phase in the very popular Tamil Nadu Premier League. For the first time ever after sex editions there be an auction where 942 players from the state will go under the hammer. While some big names like Ravichandran Ashwin, Narayan Jagadeesan, and Shahrukh Khan have all been retained by their respective franchises, there are a few on the list who can set the auction on fire.

Here are some of the players to watch out for in the auction that takes place today:

Washington Sundar: The all-rounder has played for India and is labeled as one of the rising stars of the game. Not only is he a white-ball specialist but he also brings in all his IPL experience which would be invaluable. Sundar certainly has the capability o setting the auction on fire.

Murugan Ashwin: A seasoned wrist-spinner who has IPL experience bowling to international stars. That is one-factor franchises would consider when he goes under the hammer. The experienced bowler would be hoping he cracks a solid deal. Surely one cricketer to watch out for at the auction.

Dinesh Karthik: A seasoned international cricketer, he was recently part of the Indian national squad for the T20 World Cup in Australia. He is 37 and is at the fag end of his career. Interesting to see how much he fetches. Another player to watch out for at the auction.

Sai Kishore: The 26-year-old was part of the triumphant Gujarat Titans unit in 2022. He also got to play a few matches. He got to play five matches in the 2022 IPL season but could not leave a massive impact scoring 122 runs in five games. He is a domestic star and has been in good form and could hence fetch a big amount.











