Washington Sundar Travels To Colombo, Replaces Injured Axar Patel Ahead Of Asia Cup 2023 Final: Report

Colombo: Team India called Washington Sundar as in cover for injured Axar Patel ahead of the Asia Cup 2023 final which will be played on September 17 against defending champions Sri Lanka.

According to a report in Cricbuzz, Sundar will join the India ODI squad in Colombo after Axar picked up niggles during the team’s six-run defeat to Bangladesh in a Super 4 clash on Friday.

Left-handed off-spinner misses out on the India ODI World Cup squad and will be the part of Asia Cup 2023 campaign in China.

Sundar made his international debut for India in December 2017, in a T20I match against Sri Lanka. He made his ODI debut in January 2018, against Australia. He made his Test debut in December 2020, against Australia.

Sundar was recently featured in the Jasprit Bumrah-led T20I squad against Ireland where India lost the hosts by 2-0.

On the other hand, Axar Patel played two matches of ongoing Asia Cup where against Sri Lanka the all-rounder scored 26 runs but was ineffective with the ball, bowling five wicketless overs for 29 runs. Ui the recently concluded match against Bangladesh he bowled nine over and scalped one wicket.

However, On a tough pitch where very few of his teammates clicked with the bat, opener Shubman Gill stood tall to hit his fifth ODI century, a sparkling 121 off 133 balls. But it went in vain as Bangladesh edged India by six runs in a thrilling Asia Cup Super Four match at the R. Premadasa Stadium.

After captain Shakib Al Hasan and Towhid Hridoy hit half-centuries before the lower-order batters stepped up in carrying Bangladesh to 265/8, Tanzim Hasan Sakib took 2-32 on debut before the four-man spin attack relied on turn and bounce from the pitch to apply the choke on India.

Though Gill hit eight fours and five sixes in a masterful knock, and Axar Patel made a quick 42 off 34 balls at the fag end, it was not enough as India were bowled out for 259 in 49.5 overs, with Mustafizur Rahman taking three wickets as Bangladesh signed off from the competition on a high.















