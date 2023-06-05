Washington Sundars Twitter Account Looks to be HACKED

Home

Washington Sundar’s Twitter Account Looks to be HACKED – Check DEETS

The last time it seems Washinton posted something on Twitter was a clip from his Gilette ad.

Washington Sundar Twitter Account (Image: IPL)

Hyderabad: India cricketer Washington Sundar’s Twitter account seemed to have got hacked on Monday morning. It seemed to be hacked because the Indian cricketer posted links directing users to Cryptocurrencies. The last time it seems Sundar posted something on Twitter was a clip from his Gilette ad. This is not the first time a cricketer’s account has been hacked. In 2022, Krunal Pandya faced problems after his account was hacked by a bitcoin scammer.

Here is what was tweeted from Sundar’s account:

Biggest AIRDROP of FF6000 NFT holders! People who have this NFT can claim $BEN and $LOYAL coin. Claim you AIRDROP via official website:https://t.co/sjPiaPtASN pic.twitter.com/DsXjr1aSzu — Washington Sundar (@Sundarwashi5) June 4, 2023

The star all-rounder missed majority of the recently-concluded IPL season due to a hamstring injury. He played merely seven matches this season where he picked up three wickets at an average of 48.66 and an economy of 8.26. With the bat, he managed 60 runs with a highest score of 24 not out at an average of 15 and a strike rate of 100.

The Tamil Nadu player had also faced injury during the last IPL, suffering split webbing in his bowling hand. Sundar’s constant tussles with injuries have meant that the all-rounder has also missed quite a number of games for the Indian men’s cricket team with him playing very little cricket in the last few months.

With the ODI World Cup coming up in India, Sundar would very much be in the reckoning for a spot in the side for the marquee event.

