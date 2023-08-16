August 16, 2023

Wasim Akram Asks Pakistan Cricket To Apologise For Massive Blunder On Imran Khan, Heres Why

Pakistan Cricket Board on August 14 shared a commemorative video but did not feature 1992 World Cup-winning captain Imran Khan in it.

Wasim Akram and Pakistan Cricket Board. (Image: Twitter)

Colombo: Legendary pacer Wasim Akram slammed the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Wednesday after a commemorative video by the board did not feature 1992 World Cup-winning captain Imran Khan.

PCB shared a video on August 14, celebrating the best moments of Pakistan cricket and the crowning moment was understandably the World Cup victory 31 years ago. But Imran, who led that team, was not to be seen anywhere in that clip which ran for 2 minutes and 21 seconds.

Akram, who played a vital role in that triumph, expressed his dismay over omitting his fast-bowling mentor from the video. “After long flights and hours of transit before reaching Sri Lanka, I got the shock of my life when I watched PCB’s short clip on the history of Pakistan cricket minus the great Imran Khan.

“Political differences apart but Imran Khan is an icon of world cricket and developed Pakistan into a strong unit in his time and gave us a pathway…PCB should delete the video and apologise,” Akram wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

Khan, who had announced his retirement by then, reversed his decision to play in the World Cup that was held in Australia and led the team to their only 50-over showpiece title. Pakistan defeated England by 22 runs in the final at the Melbourne Cricket Ground.

After his playing career, Imran turned to politics and formed the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf party in 1996. The 70-year-old former all-rounder rose to be Pakistan’s Prime Minister in 2018, a post he held until April last year before getting evicted from office following a no-confidence motion.

Imran was arrested on August 5 and is currently serving a jail term in the Toshakhana case.










