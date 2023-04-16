Home

IPL 2023: Wasim Akram Bats For Suryakumar Yadav, Says ‘Form Is Temporary And Class Is Forever’

Suryakumar Yadav came into IPL 2023 on the back of three consecutive golden ducks in India’s ODI series defeat to Australia at home. In IPL 2023, SKY had scores of 15, 0, 1.



Wasim Akram and Suryakumar Yadav. (Image: Twitter)

New Delhi: Former Pakistan captain Wasim Akram has came in support of Suryakumar Yadav who is going through a lean phase with the bat and said ‘form istemporary and class is forever’. Suryakumar is currently the top batter in T20I rankings.

The stylish Indian batter, who had a brilliant run for India in 2022, scoring 1164 runs in 31 T20Is including two hundreds, came into Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 on the back of three consecutive golden ducks in India’s ODI series defeat to Australia at home.

In IPL 2023 too, Suryakumar had struggled with the bat, with scores of 15, 0 and 1 in Mumbai Indians’ three games so far. “With Suryakumar, form istemporary and class is forever ,” Akram was quoted as saying to Sportskeeda.

“I can understand, when you’re out of form, you try to play the first few balls conservatively, save your wicket and look for a single. These tough moments happen even to the best,” added the legendary Pakistan pacer.

Akram also added that, the Indian team and Mumbai Indians management need to be clever in supporting the 32-year-old. “They need to put an arm around his shoulder and tell him: ‘you’re our match winner, we believe in you,’” he added.

“I’m sure he has the ability to win matches all on his own. This year, we will see him pull off at least one unbelievable performance which only he can do.” Not only Akram, former India cricketer Mohammed Kaif too came in support of Suryakumar.

“He has made four golden ducks. He can make six, eight, or even 12, and it’s forgiven. He still must keep his place in the team,” said one of the gun fielders that India has ever produced. Mumbai Indians will host Kolkata Knight Riders on Sunday in IPL 2023.











