‘Shubman Gill Is Future Superstar Of World Cricket’: Wasim Akram Compares Youngster With Sachin Tendulkar

Gill is in the form of his life this year and scored consistently in all the formats of the game. The opening batter was the highest run-getter in the cash-rich league 2023 where he scored 890 runs in 17 matches that includes 3 centuries and four fifties.

New Delhi: Pakistan legend Wasim Akram compared India’s young opener Shubman Gill with batting great Sachin Tendulkar. The bowling legend lavished huge praise on Gill and also called him the future superstar of world cricket.

Gill is in the form of his life this year and scored consistently in all the formats of the game. The opening batter was the highest run-getter in the cash-rich league 2023 where he scored 890 runs in 17 matches that includes 3 centuries and four fifties. The 23-year-old has slammed 980 International runs in just 17 matches including 5 hundred and one half-century.

Akram reckoned that bowling Shubman is similar to bowling against Sachin Tendulkar in the powerplay overs.

“When I bowl to a player like Gill, even in T20 format, it’s like I am bowling to Sachin Tendulkar in one-day cricket in the first 10 overs, when only two fielders were allowed (outside the 30-yard circle),” said the legendary Pakistani cricketer.

“If I had to bowl to Jayasuriya or Kaluwitharna, I knew I had a chance. I can get them out as they hit on every ball. But, players like Sachin and Gill, they play proper cricketing shots. I think he is the kind of player who can score in all three formats consistently. He is a future superstar of world cricket,” he added.

Gill is the member of Indian squad for World Test Championship Final 2023 against Australia which will be played from June 7 at Kennington Oval. Considering his current form and KL Rahul’s absence because of injury there are high chances that Gill will feature in India’s playing XI.















