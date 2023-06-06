Menu
Wasim Akrams BIG Remark After CSK Captain

Claiming that Dhoni could continue playing for India, Akram on the contrary also admitted Dhoni retired at the right time. 

MS Dhoni could come out of retirement?

Mumbai: Now that MS Dhoni has led Chennai Super Kings to yet another title, there are talks that the former India captain should come out of retirement. While there is no sign or indication from Dhoni that it may happen, former Pakistan great Wasim Akram has made a stunning remark. Claiming that Dhoni could continue playing for India, Akram on the contrary also admitted Dhoni retired at the right time.

“He could have still played for India if he wanted to, considering his performances. But, he retired at the right time and that’s why Dhoni is Dhoni. I think he will come back stronger next year,” Akram told Sportskeeda.

“He is physically fit and did not sit out of any matches [in IPL 2023]. After a certain age, making a comeback is difficult. But, knowing Dhoni, if that passion is still there, he will train. Match practice is very important, but I am sure he knows what he is doing,” he said further.










