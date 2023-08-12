Wasim Jaffer Has This To Say About Sanju Samson And Shubman Gill

Home

India and West Indies will go again in the fourth T20 international.

New Delhi: Former India batter Wasim Jaffer believes that the pitch on offer for the fourth T20I match between India and West Indies in Florida could turn out to be the best batting strip of the entire series. He also said that this could be the chance for players like Sanju Samson and Shubman Gill to rediscover their form and put in match-winning efforts. Both Samson and Gill looked good in the ODI series, but have not got going so far in the T20I leg. Jaffer said that Samson is due some runs and he would play a key role for India in the middle order.

“He (Samson) is due some runs. This is a high-scoring ground where the ball will come onto the bat and he will like batting here. Whether it’s him or Shubman Gill or Jaiswal, if you’re in poor form, you won’t get a better pitch than this. So they need to make the most of it,” Jaffer told ESPNCricinfo.

Jaffer was also very impressed with the way Rovman Powell has led West Indies in the series and spoke highly about his tactical awareness. He identified Nicholas Pooran as the main man for West Indies and that his wicket can once again prove to be pivotal for India.

“Nicholas Pooran is their trump card. He is crucial to their chances of scoring big. Because other batters apart from Powell haven’t been able to step up and they need to do better,” Jaffer said.

India come into this match after having bounced back in the 3rd T20I match and now the scoreline reads 2-1. While India still need a win to remain in the series, West Indies would ideally want to win this game and bag the 5-match T20I leg.

For India, Suryakumar Yadav and Tilak Varma were the two main men with the bat in the last innings and hence, a lot of focus will be on the openers. Shubman Gill has looked out of sorts while Yashasvi Jaiswal did not get going in his debut match.















