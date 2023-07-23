  • 6291968677
Sports

Wasim Jaffer Makes Stunning Statement On Jasprit Bumrahs Importance In 2023 ODI World Cup At Home

admin July 23, 2023


As per reports, Jasprit Bumrah should be back in the T20I squad for a three-match series against Ireland which will take place in August.

Former Indian cricketer Wasim Jaffer expresses his concern about pacer Jasprit Bumrah. (Pic: Twitter)

New Delhi: Former Indian cricketer Wasim Jaffer has expressed his concerns on pacer Jasprit Bumrah’s ability to bowl in the same way and be as pacy as he was earlier if selected to play in the 2023 ODI World Cup at home. The Indian speedster has not played any competitive cricket since September 2022 due to a back injury that led him miss major tournaments.

Bumrah underwent his back surgery in New Zealand, and as per the Board of Control for Cricket in India’s (BCCI) recent update, the Mumbai Indians star is in the final stages of his rehab and is bowling with full intensity in nets. He is expected to be back into the national team in the three-match T20I against Ireland.

During a discussion on JioCinema, Jaffer was asked whether every fan must be awaiting Bumrah’s comeback the most. He responded, “He is a huge part of the bowling attack. I feel he will have an extremely important role in the World Cup. We are missing him in death bowling. We have missed him this entire year, ” Jaffer said.

However, he needs to come back to fitness, and there will be a question mark whether he will be able to bowl the same way, at the same pace. “If does that, there can’t be anything better than that,” the former Indian opener said.

“The two fast bowlers (Bumrah and Prasidh Krishna) are in the final stages of their rehab and are bowling with full intensity in the nets. The duo will now play some practice games, which the NCA will organise. The BCCI Medical Team is pleased with their progress and will make a final decision after assessing them following the practice games,” BCCI had said a statement.










