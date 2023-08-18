August 18, 2023

Wasim Jaffer Shares Meme On Jasprit Bumrah

There will be numerous comebacks in the series, with the return of experienced fast bowler Bumrah, who has been nursing a back injury since his last outing against England in 2022. The pacer is entrusted with the captaincy role of the T20I team for the first time.

Karnataka quick Prasidh Krishna has also made a comeback after being out of action since August 2022 due to a lumbar stress fracture.

Ruturaj Gaikwad, who was named the captain of a young team to feature in the upcoming Asian Games in Hangzhou, will be Bumrah’s deputy in the series.

For the tour of Ireland, Rinku Singh, Jitesh Sharma, Shivam Dube, Washington Sundar, and Shahbaz Ahmed have also been included, with Ruturaj Gaikwad appointed as vice-captain of the side.

India squad: Jasprit Bumrah (Captain), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Tilak Varma, Rinku Singh, Washington Sundar, Shivam Dube, Shahbaz Ahmed, Sanju Samson, Jitesh Sharma, Ravi Bishnoi, Prasidh Krishna, Arshdeep Singh, Mukesh Kumar, Avesh Khan.





