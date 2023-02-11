2.4 C
Wasim Jaffer Takes a Dig On Cricket Australia Says, If Just One Team Struggles, It The Skills

New Delhi: Former India cricketer Wasim Jaffer took a dig on Australia for the Nagpur pitch conditions where India has played the first test match of Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2023 against Australia.

After winning the toss, Australia’s skipper Pat Cummins opted to bat first against India, and Australia team managed to score 177 runs in their first innings. Chasing the score India took a massive 223-run lead in the first inning.

Patel and Shami then raised 52 runs for the ninth wicket, playing at a fast clip as India decided to add as many runs as possible. Shami blasted three sixes and two fours during his 47-ball 37 that added to Australia’s woes.

Australia’s performance in the first test match was below average and hence former India cricketer Wasim  Jaffer slams Australia, he tweeted:

India takes 1-0 lead beat Australia by an innings and 132 runs. The second test match will be played in Arun Jaitley Stadium, New Delhi which will start from February 17.




Published Date: February 11, 2023 2:58 PM IST







