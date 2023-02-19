Home

Wasim Jaffer TROLLS Australian Batting Collapse Against Ravi Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja in Delhi Test With VIRAL MEME

Ind vs Aus: In the funny meme, a person has corn as it revolves at speed.

Wasim Jaffer TROLLS Australian batting collapse in Delhi @ Twitter

Delhi: At the end of Day two it seemed with a lead of 63 and nine wickets in hand, Australia were favourites to win the Delhi Test heading into the third day. Unfortunately, the batting collapsed, and how. Ravindra Jadeja picked up seven wickets while Ravi Ashwin picked up the remaining three to bundle out Australia for 113. While the Australian batting collapse drew flak on social media, it was former India cricketer Wasim Jaffer, who stole the show with a viral meme. In the funny meme, a person has corn as it revolves at speed.

Here is the viral meme:

This was the best bowling figure for Ravindra Jadeja in Tests as the all-rounder picked up seven wickets by giving 42 runs. India already won the first Test match against Australia by an inning and 132 runs which was played at Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium, Nagpur.

Winning Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2023 is important for India as Rohit Sharma & Co. will look to seal a birth in World Test Championship final which will be played later this year.











