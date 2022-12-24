Veteran David Warner accused Cricket Australia Saturday of an absence of help in his attraction towards a lifetime management ban and revealed he struggled mentally throughout the current sequence towards the West Indies.

The dynamic opener and former Check vice-captain was banned from any management function over his half within the Cape City ball-tampering affair in 2018.

He launched a bid to overturn the sanction in February however gave up the battle on the eve of the second Check towards the West Indies in Adelaide this month.

Warner was livid that the method had dragged on so lengthy and that an impartial evaluation panel needed to make the listening to public, which he mentioned could be traumatic for his younger household.

The 36-year-old, who will play his one hundredth Check within the Boxing Day conflict towards South Africa in Melbourne, mentioned it left him struggling mentally main into the primary Check towards the Caribbean crew in Perth, the place he scored 5 and 48.

“My mental health probably wasn’t where I needed to be at, to be 100 percent — and that was challenging at the time,” he advised reporters in Melbourne.

“If I had my way, we would have had that (the review) all sorted.

“From the CA point of view, I didn’t really have any support,” he added.

“My teammates and the staff in our team were absolutely amazing, and my family and friends, so they really got me through that period.”