Manchester Metropolis’s Erling Haaland continued from the place he left off earlier than the World Cup, with a brace in opposition to Leeds within the Premier League on Thursday, in his aspect’s 3-1 win.

With the double, Haaland grew to become the quickest participant to get to twenty targets within the competitors. The Manchester Metropolis striker reached the landmark in his 14th look, which eclipsed the mark of 21 set by former Sunderland ahead Kevin Phillips in 1999-2000.

Earlier within the season, the Norwegian grew to become solely the sixth participant to attain back-to-back Premier League hat-tricks after his hauls in opposition to Crystal Palace and Nottingham Forest.

Haaland now has 100 aim contributions in 81 appearances in Bundesliga and Premier League. (82 targets and 18 assists).

The 22-year-old has now scored 26 targets in 20 video games since shifting to Manchester Metropolis from Borussia Dortmund final summer time.