Watch: The rise of Cody Gakpo, Liverpool’s newest signing

Liverpool signed Cody Gakpo from PSV Eindhoven for a reported charge of about 40 to 50 million euros ($43 to $53 million).

Gakpo had been below the radar of lots of golf equipment, particularly after his spectacular efficiency for the Netherlands within the FIFA World Cup in Qatar the place he scored three targets for the Oranje.

One notable membership that was within the race to signal Gakpo was Manchester United, with media studies saying that United was within the superior phases of debate. Nevertheless, arch-rival Liverpool beat the Crimson Devils for Gakpo’s signature.

For PSV, Gakpo scored 36 targets in 106 appearances for the membership.



