WATCH Video Rohit Sharma Dismayed Reaction to Ravindra Jadeja Dismissal Sums Up India Innings on Day 1 of 3rd Test Against Australia

WATCH: Rohit Sharma’s Dismayed Reaction to Ravindra Jadeja’s Dismissal Sums Up India’s Innings on Day 1 of 3rd Test Against Australia

Star all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja, who was promoted up the order, failed to churn out runs and his dismissal made the fans and even captain Rohit Sharma to go in a state of distress.

WATCH: Rohit Sharma’s Dismayed Reaction to Ravindra Jadeja’s Dismissal Sums Up India’s Innings on Day 1 of 3rd Test Against Australia. (Image: Screengrab)

Indore: India came up with a poor display of batting on the 1st Day of the 3rd Test in Indore as the Men in Blue were bundled out for a paltry 109 runs at the Holkar Stadium on Wednesday.

Virat Kohli was the highest run-getter in the Indian innings with 22 runs but star all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja, who was promoted up the order failed to churn out runs and his dismissal made the fans and even captain Rohit Sharma to go in a state of distress.

It was in the 11th over of the day and Nathan Lyon trapped Jadeja pad first and the umpire signalled it out. The CSK man went for the DRS and in the replay it was seen that the ball did touch a little portion of the bat and the umpire had to overturn his decision. But unfortunately it was short lived as in the very next delivery, Jadeja found Kuhnemann and had to depart for just 4 runs.

As he was walking back to the pavilion, a disappointed and dismayed reaction of Rohit popped up on the big screen, which actually summed up India’s horrendous batting display on the opening day.

Matthew Kunhemann was the pick of the bowlers as he tormented the Indian batters by scalping a fifer and Nathan Lyon supported him by picking up a 3-fer. In reply, Australia are currently now at 156/4 after day’s play with Jadeja turning up with the ball and picking up all the wickets in the Australian innings so far.

The visitors have lost regular wickets during the closing stages of the game and they need to be vary of going into the 2nd day.












