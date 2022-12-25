Manchester Metropolis faces Leeds United at Elland Highway on Wednesday in its first Premier League fixture for the reason that FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

When the 2 sides final met within the Premier League on April 30, 2022 in one of many fixtures of Matchweek 34, Metropolis beat Leeds 4-0 on the identical venue.

Going into the match, defending champion Metropolis trailed table-topper Liverpool by two factors with a sport in hand.

An early aim settled Metropolis’s nerves, with Spanish midfielder Rodri glancing a header into the web to present the guests the lead with 13 minutes on the clock.

Leeds stored the strain up, with a raucous crowd doing every part of their energy to make life tough for Metropolis, however Nathan Ake’s aim within the 54th minute successfully ended any hope the house followers had of getting something from the match.

Leeds continued to overlook probabilities earlier than Metropolis put the sport to mattress 12 minutes from time as Gabriel Jesus continued his nice type in entrance of aim with one other strike earlier than Fernandinho put the icing on the cake with a stoppage-time fourth.