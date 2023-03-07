We Are Going to Play a Difficult Match, PSG Lionel Messi Opens Up Ahead of UCL RO16 Clash Against Bayern Munich

Home

‘We’re Going to Play a Difficult Match’, PSG’s Lionel Messi Opens Up Ahead of UCL RO16 Clash Against Bayern Munich

PSG lost the first leg 1-0 at home as Kingsley Coman’s second-half strike was enough for the Bavarians to draw first blood in the tie.

‘We’re Going to Play a Difficult Match’, PSG’s Lionel Messi Opens Up Ahead of UCL RO16 Clash Against Bayern Munich. (Image: Twitter)

Paris: Ahead of the Round of 16 UEFA Champions League 2nd Leg clash against Bayern Munich, World Cup winner and PSG star Lionel Messi asserts a good state of mind going into Germany. He admitted that the match at Allianz Arena would be very difficult and he hopes that PSG tick the right boxes to turn the tie around.

“It’s important to arrive at the match in this state of mind. Now we’re going to Munich, where we’re going to play a very tough match, very difficult, just like the first one. Everything will be decided on small details, especially as it is very difficult to win in their stadium. But I think that if we do things right, we are capable of turning things around. We want to continue our journey in the Champions League. And that’s what we will try to do,” Messi said in a recent interview.

🎙🗣 INTERVIEW: Lionel Messi From his World Cup win to the matches ahead with Paris Saint-Germain, Lionel Messi looks back on this season with fulfilment! Check out the full interview ⤵️ pic.twitter.com/lSjOcXU9Zy — Paris Saint-Germain (@PSG_English) March 6, 2023

Messi also commented on the Ligue 1 situation. PSG are currently leading at the top, eight points clear of second-placed Marseille. The 35-year old also added that he will give everything to turn the tables around against the German heavyweights.

“It’s true, we are fighting for the title. I think that in the last game against Marseille, we improved, and the team got stronger with these wins. Now, we will try to do things right and we’ll give everything to try to turn the tables on Bayern and qualify. That’s everyone’s objective,” the Argentine said.











