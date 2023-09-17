September 17, 2023

We Are In A Tricky Situation, India Coach Rahul Dravid Ahead Of Summit Clash Against Sri Lanka

admin


Dushan Hemantha and Washington Sundar have been included as Sri Lanka won the toss and elected to bat first against India in the 2023 Asia Cup final at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on Sunday.

Asia Cup 2023 Final, IND vs SL: ‘We Are In A Tricky Situation’, India Coach Rahul Dravid Ahead Of Summit Clash Against Sri Lanka. (Image: Twitter)

Colombo, Sri Lanka: Dushan Hemantha and Washington Sundar have been included as Sri Lanka won the toss and elected to bat first against India in the 2023 Asia Cup final at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on Sunday.

India coach Rahul Dravid addressed the tournament broadcasters before the summit clash. The ex India skipper is worried about the weather leading up to the game and feels that they are in tricky situation as some guys need to be rested while others need game time.

”We were a bit worried about the weather, but we’ve got decent cricket throughout the tournament. Hopefully, we can get over the line today. Sometimes, you won’t be at your best but to scrap out a win. Some of the catching and fielding in the earlier game against Sri Lanka was really impressive. We need to play good, smart cricket. They are a good team playing in home conditions, we need to execute our skills and scrap out a win. (On Injuries) All teams are in a similar position, injuries so close to the WC could really cost you. We just need to keep our fingers crossed, trust our processes. We are in a tricky situation where some guys need to be rested, while some guys need some cricket. It is a tricky balance to achieve”, Rahul told to Star Sports before the game.

“I’m very pleased with the youngsters – Wellalage, Pathirana, Samarawickrama. It is a good team and the results are there, this is a good boost for the WC,” said Sri Lanka captain Dasun Shanaka, amidst loud cheers from the sell-out crowd on winning the toss.

India skipper Rohit Sharma said he would have batted first too, as the pitch looks dry and expressed confidence in chasing down whatever Sri Lanka put on the board. “This is a good chance to go aggressive with the ball and see what the surface has to offer. We came really close last game, anything about 240 on this surface is good.”










