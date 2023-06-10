Home

WTC Final 2023: ‘We Can Chase Down 450 Or Maybe More Than That’, Reckons Shardul Thakur

It was Ajinkya Rahane and Shardul Thakur’s 109 runs partnership which had changed the game in favor of India on Day 3.

London: Indian all-rounder Shardul Thakur reckoned that they can chase 450 or maybe more than that against Australia in the World Test Championship Final 2023 at The Oval. However, at the draw of stumps on Day 3, Australia were 123/4, leading by 296 runs, with Marnus Labuschagne (41*) and Cameron Green (7*) holding fort.

“Cricket is a funny game. You can never say what is the right total, especially in an ICC final. One good partnership and you can chase down 450 or maybe more than that. We saw last year England chased 400 here and they did not lose too many wickets.” He was all praise for Rahane who made a gritty 89 in his comeback Test.

“Ajinkya is one of the top players in the world. He has scored runs in England Australia and South Africa. It did not seem that he was batting badly though he wasn’t getting the runs (before being dropped). Even today he was using all his experience of batting in English conditions.”

It was Ajinkya Rahane and Shardul Thakur’s 109 runs partnership which had changed the game in favor of India on Day 3. Rahane, playing in Test cricket for the first time since January 2022, shined on his comeback with a splendid 89, his 26th half-century in the format. Thakur, meanwhile, survived some blows on his forearm to make a gritty 51, his third consecutive fifty at the venue, as Australia bowled out India for 296, gaining a vital 173-run first-innings lead.

India put up a much-improved show with the ball, using short balls to good effect and were bang on in their tactics too, resulting in David Warner, Usman Khawaja, Steve Smith and Travis Head being out before the day came to an end.















