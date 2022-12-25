Ravichandran Ashwin, on Sunday, proved why he’s one among Workforce India’s most prized possessions, particularly with regards to Take a look at cricket. For context, Ashwin slammed an unbeaten 42 to take India throughout the ending line within the second Take a look at towards Bangladesh in Mirpur. Ashwin got here to bat when India had been 74/7 whereas chasing a modest goal of 145 on Day 4. Whereas the chips had been down, Ashwin placed on a robust rear-guard, alongside Shreyas Iyer (29), after Mehidy Hasan Miraz had put Bangladesh on target for his or her first win within the longest format over the guests.

Ashwin and Iyer placed on an unbeaten 71-run stand as India received the sport by three wickets, and accomplished a 2-0 whitewash.

After the match, Ashwin mentioned that he felt that the gamers did not belief their defences, which made issues simpler for Bangladesh at one stage.

“We did not have a lot batting left. It was a type of video games the place we let the sport drift each time we may have shut it off. Shreyas batted superbly. Generally these conditions you’re feeling like it’s important to get forward of issues, they bowled good strains and I felt that we did not belief our defences sufficient,” Ashwin mentioned through the post-match presentation ceremony.

Ashwin additionally praised Iyer for digging in deep through the stress conditions.

“If Shreyas Iyer wasn’t Participant Of The Collection, I’d’ve shared my POTM award with him, liked the way in which he batted. Pitches are fairly good right here. However I assumed the ball received delicate actually shortly. Credit score to Bangladesh, they put us beneath actual stress at sure moments,” he added.

Featured Video Of The Day

‘Indians Ought to Have Increased Salaries In IPL Than Foreigners’: Ashok Malhotra