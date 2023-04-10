Home

‘We Should Support Babar Azam’- PCB Chairman Najam Sethi Backs Pakistan Captain Amid Criticism

Najam Sethi took over the PCB office after Ramiz Raja was sacked from the position of PCB chairman. Currently, there is a rift between BCCI and PCB over the hosting rights of Asia Cup 2023.

Karachi: Pakistan Cricket Board chairman Najam Sethi backed Babar Azam after Pakistan media’s criticism of the captain. Babar Azam who is going through the purple patch of his career has last played Pakistan Super League where the captain was leading the franchise Peshawar Zalmi and struggled to score runs for his team.

On the other hand, Najam Sethi took over the PCB office after Ramiz Raja was sacked from the position of PCB chairman. Currently, there is a rift between BCCI and PCB over the hosting rights of Asia Cup 2023. As per reports, ICC has found the solution to this situation in India will play their Asia Cup 2023 matches on a neutral venue whereas Pakistan will be hosting the remaining countries.

Pakistan Cricket Board Chairman took his twitter to share his views about Babar Azam and his captaincy, here is the tweet:

1/3 For months media and cricketing circles have been discussing pros and cons of retaining Babar Azam as captain in all formats of the game. Since this decision is ultimately Chairman's, I have sought views of Selection Committees headed by Shahid Afridi and now Haroon Rashid.

For months media and cricketing circles have been discussing pros and cons of retaining Babar Azam as captain in all formats of the game. Since this decision is ultimately Chairman’s, I have sought views of Selection Committees headed by Shahid Afridi and now Haroon Rashid.

Both Committees thought matter merited discussion but both later came to the conclusion that the status quo should be retained. I have subsequently publicly stated this position. In the final analysis my decision will be subject to the success or failure of status quo.

I will also be guided by what the Selectors and Director Cricket Ops and Head Coach have to say going forward. I expect they will be in the best position to advise me. Therefore we should support Babar and not make matter controversial in interests of national team.











