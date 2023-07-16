Menu
We Want India And BCCI To Help Us Build A Stadium And Train Our Players Iran Under-19 Coach Asghar Ali Raeisi

The International cricket council (ICC) granted all members T20 status in 2018 and Iran has played a few international matches since then against teams like UAE, Kuwait, and Qatar.

Iran has been unable to build a cricket stadium due to lack of resources. (Pic: ANI)

New Delhi: Iran under-19 cricket coach Asghar Ali Raeisi has requested the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and India to build the country’s first stadium in Chabahar and also requested BCCI to train their players. The International cricket council (ICC) granted all members T20 status in 2018 and Iran has played a few international matches since then against teams like UAE, Kuwait, and Qatar.

The Chabahar Free Trade-Industrial Zone (CFZ) was established in 1992 and has reserved 40 hectares for a sports village out of which 10 hectares have been allotted for the cricket stadium with a 4000 seating capacity for audience. But because of the sanctions on Iran from the United States Of America (USA), the country hasn’t been unable to gather the resources to complete the stadium.

“Iranian players have talent to play good cricket internationally. But we fail to train them due to lack of infrastructure. I wanted India to help us to build the stadium so Iranian players can prove their mettle in the world,” Raeisi told ANI.

“We want Indian cricket management BCCI to train our players and umpiring in Iran so our players also can play cricket well. We would also expect Iranian players to be part to IPL matches,” he added.

“Iranian cricketers take inspiration from MS Dhoni, Virat Kohli and other young Indian cricket players,” he revealed.










