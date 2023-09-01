September 1, 2023

We Want To Give 100% In Every Match, Abdul Razzaq Urges Pakistan To Give Their Best Against India On September 2

The upcoming Indo-Pak match will mark the first ODI meeting between the arch-rivals since the 2019 ODI World Cup in England.

Pakistan won the first match in the Asia Cup 2023 by 238 runs against Nepal. (Pic: X)

New Delhi: Former Pakistan all-rounder Abdul Razzaq said that Babar Azam & Co. should not panic and look to give 100% in each match and especially against arch-rivals India.  The Former Pakistan all-rounder also stated that if Men in Green loses against Men in Blue in the upcoming Asia Cup 2023 group-stage encounter then they should not make changes in the playing XI

After winning the opening fixture by a huge margin of 238 runs at the Multan Cricket Stadium in Multan against Nepal, host Pakistan reached Sri Lanka on August 30, Thursday to play India in the much-awaited clash on September 2 at Pallekele International Stadium, Pallekele.

Babar Azam-led side recently became the No.1 ranked ODI team in the latest ICC Men’s ODI Rankings. Pakistan also thrashed Afghanistan by winning the series by 3-0 and this heated the continental tournament as they are now front runners to win the cup along with Team India.

With a solid top order and a world-class bowling unit in their squad, Men in Green surely has a solid playing XI ahead of the high-voltage encounter. Even their shaky middle order also stepped up against Nepal, with Iftikhar Ahmed scoring his maiden ODI hundred.

In a recent interaction with GEO Super, Former Pakistan player Abdul Razzaq said “This game was good preparation for the India game because it gave us confidence. India-Pakistan will always bring high intensity. We want to give 100% in every match, hope to do that there as well.”

“See, the current Pakistan XI is well-balanced. You have proper batters and all-rounders in middle-order. You have full-strength in pace and spin attack. You have everything. You should have the same team, this is the best combination. Even if we lose the match against India, you shouldn’t be changing the current team. This is the best team we have,” Abdul Razzaq said.

The upcoming Indo-Pak match will mark the first ODI meeting between the arch-rivals since the 2019 ODI World Cup in England. And in the 20-over format both teams met in Melbourne in the 2022 ICC Men’s T20I World Cup where India won the match.










