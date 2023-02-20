Home

Women’s T20 World Cup: We Will Give 100%, Says Harmanpreet As India Reach Semis

Skipper Harmanpreet Kaur expressed her happiness over India Women reaching yet other semifinals at the IFF Women’s T20 World Cup and said they will give their 100 per cent in the next match.

Women’s T20 World Cup: We Will Give 100%, Says Harmanpreet As India Reach Semis. (Image: Twitter)

India reached the last-four stage by beating Ireland via DL Method in a match affected by rain.

India reached the last-four stage by beating Ireland via DL Method in a match affected by rain.

India defeated Ireland by five runs via DL Method after the European team could manage only 54/2 in 8.2 overs chasing India’s score of 155/6 in 20 overs. They eventually fell short of the revised target by five runs.

Earlier, opener Smriti Mandhana hammered a 56-ball 87, studded with nine fours and three sixes as she helped India reach a competitive total.

“(It) Means a lot, we are working a lot and wanted to do well whenever we get the opportunity. Good to get into the semis and we will give our 100%. We always enjoy our matches against them. It will be a do or die and we want to play good cricket,” Harmanpreet said during the post-match presentation ceremony.

“Good game for us. Smriti got runs, which is very important for us. Whenever she gives us starts we get to a good total,” she said.

The India captain batted at No 3 in the match and said, “Just wanted to go up and spend some time in the middle, since I haven’t really got (to do) that.”

Ireland skipper Laura Delany was disappointed at how the rain suddenly came down and thwarted her team’s chances.

“It kind of came out of nowhere. We were preparing for the wind and we just tried to build a partnership but the rain got our way,” she said.

Delany said it was an overall positive experience for her team.

“After 2018, Cricket Ireland have invested a lot in contracts. We want to improve on our fielding, it has overall been a very positive experience. Orla Prendergast has gone from strength to strength and if we could emulate her it will be great,” she said.











