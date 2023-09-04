Home

‘We Will Grow Together’, Says PCB Chairman Zaka Ashraf After BCCI Delegation Visits Pakistan

BCCI president Roger Binny and vice-president Rajiv Shukla were part of the delegation that reached Lahore to attend PCB’s dinner during the Asia Cup 2023.



PCB chairman Zaka Ashraf (C) along with BCCI’s Roger Binny (L) and Rajiv Shukla in Lahore. (Image: PCB)

Lahore: Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman Zaka Ashraf thanked the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) for accepting their invitation and sending a two-member team to Pakistan during the Asia Cup 2023 on Monday. BCCI president Roger Binny and vice-president Rajiv Shukla on Monday crossed the Attari-Wagah border and entered Pakistan. The PCB had invited the BCCI before the start of the Asia Cup 2023.

Ashraf, in a media interaction, welcomed the BCCI delegation and said it’s a great moment for PCB. “It’s a great moment. I would like to welcome Roger Binny and Rajiv Shukla to Pakistan. The PCB had invited BCCI for dinner and I would like to say a big thank you to them from the core of my heart,” Ashraf said.

“In this way, the relationship between the two boards will become stronger. Today they came to Pakistan, someday if BCCI invites us, we will travel to India. Inshallah, we will grow together and Pakistan-India relations will grow,” added the PCB chair.

Chairman PCB Management Committee Mr Zaka Ashraf welcomes the BCCI delegation led by BCCI President Roger Binny and Vice-President Rajiv Shukla in Lahore. pic.twitter.com/cUzu0jt5x4 — Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) September 4, 2023

Binny, who was a member of India’s 1983 World Cup-winning Indian team, said he is very pleased to be in Pakistan after a long gap. “I am very pleased to be back in Pakistan. My last visit to Pakistan was in 2005 when I worked with the Pakistan fast bowlers for the Asian Cricket Council.

“It’s been a very welcome trip. Thank you, sir (Zaka Ashraf) for inviting us over. We are here to watch Pakistan play Afghanistan tomorrow (Tuesday),” said the former all-rounder. Earlier, Shukla said this is BCCI’s goodwill tour to Pakistan.

“This is a BCCI delegation that is going to Pakistan because of the Asia Cup 2023. We went to Sri Lanka yesterday (Sunday). This is goodwill from the BCCI to Pakistan since we are also a part of this event (Asia Cup 2023),” BCCI vice-president Shukla said.

“The Governor of Punjab (in Pakistan) has invited us for a dinner today (Monday). Three teams – Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan – will be there,” he added.















