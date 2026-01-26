Home

West Indies announce T20 World Cup 2026 squad, Shai Hope to lead experienced side, Jason Holder returns

Shai Hope is set to lead West Indies after the announcement of an experienced 15-member squad for upcoming T20 World Cup 2026.



Veteran all-rounder Jason Holder and former captain Rovman Powell are set to make a comeback as West Indies announced their 15-member squad for the upcoming ICC Men’s T20 World Cup, with Shai Hope appointed captain of the two-time champions. Holder, Powell and Romario Shepherd return to the setup after being rested during the recent assignment, as the selectors opt for experience ahead of the global tournament. West Indies has also picked big-hitter Quentin Sampson in the squad. The 25-year-old from Guyana made his T20I debut in the recent series against Afghanistan in Dubai, scoring 35 runs across three innings. Sampson has been included in the squad following his impressive performances in the Caribbean Premier League, where he showcased his ability to score at pace and thrive under pressure. Sampson was the third-highest run-scorer for Guyana Amazon Warriors in the CPL, as he scored a total of 241 runs across nine innings at a strike rate of 151.57. That form earned him his maiden international call-up during the Afghanistan series, which several first-choice players, missed including captain Shai Hope due to SA20 commitments. Roston Chase, Akeal Hosein and Sherfane Rutherford also return to the squad. Another remarkable inclusion is fast bowler Shamar Joseph, who has experienced a stop-start run in the latter half of 2025. The 26-year-old played two matches against Afghanistan and missed the tour of India due to injury. He was also excluded from West Indies ODI squad against Bangladesh after suffering shoulder discomfort during training.Joseph last featured in a competitive game in September, where he played only five out of 12 matches for the Guyana Amazon Warrior in CPL. The pace unit includes Holder, Joseph, Matthew Forde and Jayden Seales, while Akeal Hosein will lead the spin attack, supported by Roston Chase and Gudakesh Motie. The side brings experienced T20 players, highlighted by the return of 11 players who featured in the home World Cup two years ago. Left-handed opener Evin Lewis and pacer Alzarri Joseph have been excluded from the squad, having struggled with injuries in recent times. The two-time champions have been drawn in Group C alongside England, Scotland, Nepal and Italy. West Indies will play their opening match against Scotland on February 7 at Eden Gardens in Kolkata, the same venue where they lifted the title in 2016.Shai Hope (c), Shimron Hetmyer, Johnson Charles, Brandon King, Roston Chase, Jason Holder, Rovman Powell, Sherfane Rutherford, Romario Shepherd, Quentin Sampson, Akeal Hosein, Gudakesh Motie, Shamar Joseph, Jayden Seales, Matthew Forde.