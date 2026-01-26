Shai Hope is set to lead West Indies after the announcement of an experienced 15-member squad for upcoming T20 World Cup 2026.
New Delhi: Veteran all-rounder Jason Holder and former captain Rovman Powell are set to make a comeback as West Indies announced their 15-member squad for the upcoming ICC Men’s T20 World Cup, with Shai Hope appointed captain of the two-time champions. Holder, Powell and Romario Shepherd return to the setup after being rested during the recent assignment, as the selectors opt for experience ahead of the global tournament.
West Indies has also picked big-hitter Quentin Sampson in the squad. The 25-year-old from Guyana made his T20I debut in the recent series against Afghanistan in Dubai, scoring 35 runs across three innings. Sampson has been included in the squad following his impressive performances in the Caribbean Premier League, where he showcased his ability to score at pace and thrive under pressure.
Sampson was the third-highest run-scorer for Guyana Amazon Warriors in the CPL, as he scored a total of 241 runs across nine innings at a strike rate of 151.57. That form earned him his maiden international call-up during the Afghanistan series, which several first-choice players, missed including captain Shai Hope due to SA20 commitments. Roston Chase, Akeal Hosein and Sherfane Rutherford also return to the squad.
Another remarkable inclusion is fast bowler Shamar Joseph, who has experienced a stop-start run in the latter half of 2025. The 26-year-old played two matches against Afghanistan and missed the tour of India due to injury. He was also excluded from West Indies ODI squad against Bangladesh after suffering shoulder discomfort during training.
