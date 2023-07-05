Menu
West Indies Call Back Jason Holder, Alzarri Joseph From Zimbabwe Ahead Of India Test Series

West Indies have already been eliminated from the ongoing 2023 ODI World Cup Qualifiers in Zimbabwe.

Alzaari Joseph and Jason Holder. (Image: CWI)

New Delhi: All-rounder Jason Holder and pacer Alzarri Joseph will not be a part of West Indies’ final two Super Sixes matches against Oman and Sri Lanka in the ongoing 2023 ODI World Cup Qualifiers, Cricket West Indies announced on Wednesday.

The development comes keeping West Indies’ two Tests in mind against India that starts on July 12 in Dominica. West Indies have already been out of contention for the final two spots for the main event in India later in the year.

“Jason Holder and Alzarri Joseph will depart early from the ICC Cricket World Cup Qualifiers. They will miss the last two Super Six matches as they return to the Caribbean,” CWI informed on Twitter. “This is with the view of managing their workloads ahead of the Test Series vs India,” it added.










