T20 World Cup 2026 Group C Points Table: Shai Hope-led West Indies climbs to top of Points Table after their 35-run victory over Scotland at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Saturday.



West Indies secured a 35-run victory over Scotland in their T20 World Cup 2026 opener in Kolkata on Saturday. Chasing a target of 183, Scotland were restricted to 147 in 18.5 overs. Romario Shepherd picked a hat-trick and then garbbed another wicket to complete a five-wicket haul. He dismissed Matthew Cross (11), Michael Leask (0), and Oliver Davidson (0) for his hat-trick, before removing Safyaan Sharif (0) on the final ball of the over. Jason Holder then ended Scotland’s resistance, dismissing captain Richie Berrington for 42 off 24 balls. Scotland suffered an early blows in their chase, losing both openers, Brandon McMullen and Michael Jones. Holder removed Jones (1) in the second over, giving West Indies the upper hand, while McMullen (14) fell to Shepherd in the fifth over. A stunning one-handed catch by Shimron Hetmyer in the sixth over also saw George Munsey depart for 19 off 15 balls. Earlier, Shimron Hetmyer powered West Indies to 182/5 in 20 overs, as he smashed 64 off 36 balls, featuring 22-ball fifty. He stitched strong partnerships with Sherfane Rutherford (26) and Rovman Powell before Brad Currie broke the stand, dismissing Powell for 24 off 14 balls in the 16th over. In the middle overs, Oliver Davidson claimed his debut T20I wicket, dismisseing Brandon King for 35 off 30 in the 10th over. Michael Leask had given Scotland their first breakthrough in the ninth over by dismissing Shai Hope.Shimron Hetmyer reflected on his impactful performance and match preparation, “I’ve been doing quite some work on my fielding for the past while and I haven’t really got an opportunity to take any catches, especially in the last series that we played. So I’m happy to be able to contribute in that win.’ Hetmyer spoke about his approach and mindset going into the match, emphasizing his focus on contributing to the team’s success “From there, I guess when I got here, it was just to focus in and just to put that behind and just to make sure that when I come out here today, to just focus on the game ahead and focus on my batting and making sure that I give the bowlers either a good chance or a good score or chase it down. It’s fun, it’s something that I used to do in the beginning, but I guess playing more T20s, I guess finishing also is fun for me. But if I have to choose, I’ll stay up top.” Hetmyer showered praise on Romario Shepherd and said, “That was phenomenal. I actually thought he was going to get this, to be fair. I told Carlos that just now. You don’t often you see a guy get five and a hat-trick as well. But I’m excited for him. He’s really been working hard on his bowling and I’m really, really proud of him and happy.” The ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 which is being co-hosted by India and Sri Lanka, is scheduled to run from 7th February to 8th March. A total of 20 teams are participating in the tournament, which will feature 55 matches overall. There are a total of 20 teams which has been divided into four groups of five. The top two teams from each group will advance to the Super 8 stage.

For all latest updates of T20 World Cup 2026 you can visit: https://www.india.com/icc-mens-t20-world-cup-2026/