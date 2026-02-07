T20 World Cup 2026 Group C Points Table: Shai Hope-led West Indies climbs to top of Points Table after their 35-run victory over Scotland at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Saturday.
T20 World Cup 2026: West Indies secured a 35-run victory over Scotland in their T20 World Cup 2026 opener in Kolkata on Saturday. Chasing a target of 183, Scotland were restricted to 147 in 18.5 overs. Romario Shepherd picked a hat-trick and then garbbed another wicket to complete a five-wicket haul. He dismissed Matthew Cross (11), Michael Leask (0), and Oliver Davidson (0) for his hat-trick, before removing Safyaan Sharif (0) on the final ball of the over. Jason Holder then ended Scotland’s resistance, dismissing captain Richie Berrington for 42 off 24 balls.
Scotland suffered an early blows in their chase, losing both openers, Brandon McMullen and Michael Jones. Holder removed Jones (1) in the second over, giving West Indies the upper hand, while McMullen (14) fell to Shepherd in the fifth over. A stunning one-handed catch by Shimron Hetmyer in the sixth over also saw George Munsey depart for 19 off 15 balls.
Earlier, Shimron Hetmyer powered West Indies to 182/5 in 20 overs, as he smashed 64 off 36 balls, featuring 22-ball fifty. He stitched strong partnerships with Sherfane Rutherford (26) and Rovman Powell before Brad Currie broke the stand, dismissing Powell for 24 off 14 balls in the 16th over.
In the middle overs, Oliver Davidson claimed his debut T20I wicket, dismisseing Brandon King for 35 off 30 in the 10th over. Michael Leask had given Scotland their first breakthrough in the ninth over by dismissing Shai Hope.
Check Group C points table after West Indies win over Scotland in T20 World Cup 2026 HERE…
|Teams
|M
|W
|L
|T
|N/R
|PTS
|NRR
|West Indies
|1
|2
|+1.750
|Scotland
|1
|1
|-1.750
|Engalnd
|Italy
|Nepal
