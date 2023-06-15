Home

Chasing a target of 444 runs, India managed to score 234 in the final two days, thus losing by a massive 209 runs to Australia, a team which have now won every ICC major trophies there is to win.

WTC Final 2023: West Indies Legend Andy Roberts Slams India For Being Arrogant After World Test Championship Loss Against Australia.

New Delhi: West Indies pace legend Andy Roberts lashed out at Rohit Sharma and Co for their poor performance against Australia in the WTC Final in London and he knew long before that the Men in Blue will collapse during the run-chase.

Roberts told that the Indian team is arrogant and have underestimated the rest of the world. They should now focus either on Test cricket or limited overs cricket.

“There is this arrogance which has crept into Indian cricket and through this, India have underestimated the rest of the world. India must decide what their focus is—Test cricket or limited overs cricket. T20 cricket will run its course. There is no contest between bat and ball there,” Roberts, told Mid-Day.

Roberts pointed out that despite of having some very good players in the squad, India failed to perform away from home and failed miserably in showcasing their batting strength.

“I expected India to show their batting strength. I saw no bright spot in the final although Ajinkya Rahane fought hard; got hit on his hand. Shubman Gill looks good when he plays those shots, but he stands on leg stump and is often dismissed bowled or caught behind. He has good hands, but he must get behind the ball. Virat Kohli, though, got a brute of a delivery from Mitchell Starc in the first innings. India have some very good players mind you, but they have not performed creditably away from home”, Roberts said. The legendary pacer already knew that chasing a target of 444 would be difficult and had no hopes of India pulling off a magic. “I harboured no such hopes. I knew they would collapse. The batting in both innings was bad,” he further added.















