‘It’s Not A Wise Thing’: West Indies Legend Curtly Ambrose’s Advice To Jasprit Bumrah Ahead Of Asia Cup 2023

Legendary West Indies cricketer shared his advice to Jasprit Bumrah on how to progress after recovering from an injury ahead of Asia Cup 2023 campaign

Jasprit Bumrah (credit: Twitter)

New Delhi: Making a comeback after a layoff of almost 11 months due to a back injury that needed surgery, Jasprit Bumrah is a key figure in completing India’s fast-bowling puzzle, especially with the Asia Cup and ODI World Cup on the horizon. His figures of 2-24 and 2-15 along with rattling the batters through his variations have brought immense joy to Indian fans.

Legendary West Indies cricketer Curtly Ambrose praised Bumrah during a recent interview and even gave him some advice about how he should progress coming from an injury like this.

“Jasprit Bumrah is a wonderful bowler. Very, very different than any other fast bowler I have seen. Very, very unorthodox but highly effective. When you’re coming back from an injury after a long layoff, it’s always concerning for a bowler. Because you don’t want to get injured again and in the back of your mind. My advice to him would be to take it a little bit slowly,” Ambrose said in an interview with RevSportz.

“Don’t rush back into it or try to go flat out from Day 1. Obviously, he will love some practice sessions, play some games before but it is always important to take it on a slower basis, build up into it, and then when you’re really comfortable, then you can go flat out. But it’s not a wise thing to go flat out from ball one because, in the back of your mind, you don’t want to be hurt again,” he added.

India’s chairman of selectors Ajit Agarkar announced the 17-member Asia Cup squad and said that KL Rahul and Shreyas Iyer have been selected after recovering in time from a thigh and back injury respectively.

The squad also includes left-hander Tilak Varma, who hasn’t made his ODI debut yet. Seamers Jasprit Bumrah and Prasidh Krishna, who made their international comebacks during the ongoing T20I series in Ireland after recovering from back surgeries, have also been selected.

Mohammed Shami makes a comeback after being rested for the entire tour of West Indies, while Mohammed Siraj and allrounders Hardik Pandya and Shardul Thakur complete the pace attack.















