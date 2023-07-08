Home

Sports

WI Vs IND: West Indies Name Uncapped Alick Athanaze, Kirk McKenzie For 1st Test Against India

All-rounder Rahkeem Cornwall makes a return to the West Indies Test side for the first time since November 2021.



Kirk McKenzie and Alick Athanaze pose with Brian Lara. (Image: CWI)

Antigua: Uncapped Kirk McKenzie and Alick Athanaze earned their maiden national team call-ups as Cricket West Indies announced a 13-member squad for the first Test against India that begins on July 12 in Dominica. Two travelling reserves have also been named.

Left-arm spinner Gudakesh Motie is unavailable for selection as he is undergoing rehabilitation from injury. West Indies will travel to Dominica on Sunday following their ongoing pre-series camp at Coolidge Cricket Ground in Antigua.

All-rounder Rahkeem Cornwall, who played his last Test in November 2021, has been recalled while left-arm spinner Jomel Warrican who was in the squad which toured Zimbabwe but missed the last tour of South Africa in February, also gets a call-up.

With Motie unavailable, Cornwall was the first-choice spinner while CWI also made a cautious decision in leaving out Kyle Mayers and Jayden Seales, who both are recuperating from injuries.

McKenzie and Athanaze were rewarded after their strong performances with the ‘A’ tean during their recent tour of Bangladesh. Both the players are in line for a Test debut against India. Kraigg Brathwaite will continue to lead the side.

“We were very impressed with the approach to batsmanship of McKenzie and Athanaze on the recent ‘A’ Team tour of Bangladesh. These are two young players who got good scores and played with great maturity, and we believe they deserve an opportunity,” CWI chief selector Desmond Haynes said.

“We are without Motie, who is doing his rehabilitation, and this has created an opportunity for Warrican and Cornwall in the spin bowling department. They have both played at Test match level before and are capable of doing the job.”

The Test series will mark the start of the World Test Championship cycle 2023-25 for both India and West Indies. The second Test on July 20-24 at Queen’s Park Oval in Trinidad will be historic – marking the 100th Test match between West Indies and India.

West Indies Squad For 1st Test: Kraigg Brathwaite (c), Jermaine Blackwood (vc), Alick Athanaze, Tagenarine Chanderpaul, Rahkeem Cornwall, Joshua Da Silva, Shannon Gabriel, Jason Holder, Alzarri Joseph, Kirk McKenzie, Raymon Reifer, Kemar Roach, Jomel Warrican

Traveling Reserves: Tevin Imlach, Akeem Jordan















