West Indies Opt To Bat; Yashasvi Jaiswal Debuts For India2 min read
India vs West Indies, 3rd T20I Live Updates: West Indies Opt To Bat; Yashasvi Jaiswal Debuts For India. Follow live updates of the third T20 between IND and WI from Providence Stadium, Guyana.
Guyana: India will need to bat with the fearlessness they often talk about as they look to avoid a series defeat in the third T20 International against the West Indies in Providence, Guyana, on Tuesday.
West Indies: Brandon King, Kyle Mayers, Johnson Charles, Nicholas Pooran(w), Rovman Powell(c), Shimron Hetmyer, Romario Shepherd, Jason Holder, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Obed McCoy
India: Ishan Kishan(w), Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya(c), Sanju Samson, Axar Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal, Mukesh Kumar, Ravi Bishnoi.