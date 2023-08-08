August 10, 2023

West Indies Opt To Bat; Yashasvi Jaiswal Debuts For India

India vs West Indies, 3rd T20I Live Updates: West Indies Opt To Bat; Yashasvi Jaiswal Debuts For India. Follow live updates of the third T20 between IND and WI from Providence Stadium, Guyana.

Brandon King

31* (28) 4×4, 1×6

Johnson Charles

7 (6) 0x4, 1×6

Yuzvendra Chahal

(3-0-26-0)*

Axar Patel

(3-0-18-1)

LIVE IND vs WI 3rd T20I: India Face Do-Or-Die Situation In Crucial Tie Against West Indies.

LIVE UPDATES, India vs West Indies 3rd T20I

Guyana: India will need to bat with the fearlessness they often talk about as they look to avoid a series defeat in the third T20 International against the West Indies in Providence, Guyana, on Tuesday.

West Indies: Brandon King, Kyle Mayers, Johnson Charles, Nicholas Pooran(w), Rovman Powell(c), Shimron Hetmyer, Romario Shepherd, Jason Holder, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Obed McCoy

India: Ishan Kishan(w), Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya(c), Sanju Samson, Axar Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal, Mukesh Kumar, Ravi Bishnoi.










