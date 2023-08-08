Home

India vs West Indies, 3rd T20I Live Updates: West Indies Opt To Bat; Yashasvi Jaiswal Debuts For India. Follow live updates of the third T20 between IND and WI from Providence Stadium, Guyana.

Run Rate: (Current: 7.44) Last Wicket: Kyle Mayers c Arshdeep Singh b Axar Patel 25 (20) – 55/1 in 7.4 Over Brandon King 31* (28) 4×4, 1×6 Johnson Charles 7 (6) 0x4, 1×6 Yuzvendra Chahal (3-0-26-0)* Axar Patel (3-0-18-1)

Guyana: India will need to bat with the fearlessness they often talk about as they look to avoid a series defeat in the third T20 International against the West Indies in Providence, Guyana, on Tuesday.

West Indies: Brandon King, Kyle Mayers, Johnson Charles, Nicholas Pooran(w), Rovman Powell(c), Shimron Hetmyer, Romario Shepherd, Jason Holder, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Obed McCoy

India: Ishan Kishan(w), Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya(c), Sanju Samson, Axar Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal, Mukesh Kumar, Ravi Bishnoi.















