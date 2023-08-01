Home

Sports

WI Vs IND: West Indies Recall Shai Hope, Oshane Thomas For Five-Match T20I Series Against India

West Indies will also be bolstered by the inclusion of Nicolas Pooran who just hit a century in the Major League Cricket final helping MI New York to title.



Shai Hope is currently leading West Indies in ODIs against India. (Image: ICC)

New Delhi: West Indies have recalled wicketkeeper Shai Hope and pacer Oshane Thomas for the five-match T20I series against India as the senior men’s selection panel named a 15-member provisional squad on Tuesday.

All 15 members of the provisional squad will travel to all matches. There will then be a 13-member squad for each match from which the final XI will be selected. The five-match series starts on August 3 at the Brian Lara stadium in Trinidad.

Hope, who is the ODI captain, last played in the shortest format of the game in India in February 2022. Thomas played his last match in this format in Pakistan in December 2021.

West Indies will also be bolstered by the inclusion of Nicolas Pooran, who is coming after smashing a century in the inaugural Major League Cricket (MLC) final and helping MI New York walk away with the historic maiden title.

“The squad is selected with the next ICC Men’s T20 World Cup in mind. We are looking at various plans as we try to find the right combinations, Cricket West Indies (CWI) lead selector Desmond Haynes said.

“As we prepare; we are looking to build a unit which we believe can do the job when we host the global event in just under a year. We have some match-winners in our line-up and we will look to have the right kind of preparation, starting here in Trinidad on Thursday,” he added.

The Brian Lara Cricket Academy will host the opening match on Thursday. The teams then move to the Guyana National Stadium for the second and third fixtures on Sunday August 6 and 8 respectively. Lauderhill in Florida will host the final two games on August 12 and 13.

West Indies Squad For T20Is: Rovman Powell (Captain), Kyle Mayers (Vice Captain), Johnson Charles, Roston Chase, Shimron Hetmyer, Jason Holder, Shai Hope, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Brandon King, Obed McCoy, Nicholas Pooran, Romario Shepherd, Odean Smith, Oshane Thomas















