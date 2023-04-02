What Does RCB Stars Latest Tattoo Ahead of IPL 2023 Mean?

Home

Virat Kohli NEW Tattoo: What Does RCB Star’s Latest Tattoo Ahead of IPL 2023 Mean?

Virat Kohli Tattoo

Bangalore: It is no secret that Virat Kohli, arguably the best batter of the generation, has a fetish for tattoos. He loves to get inked and what is making all the buzz is his new tattoo. Kohli was spotted sporting a new tattoo ahead of the IPL 2023 season. Days after Kohli’s tattoo picture at the airport went viral, we now know what the tattoo means. Kohli, who got inked by Sunny Bhanushali, the owner and founder of Aliens Tattoo, revealed it was a cover-up tattoo.

“He wanted to cover-up his old tattoo with a new one. A new tattoo that would reflect his spirituality, something that would represent the interconnectedness of all things and the source of creation itself, something which depict higher ones and oneness, the structure of life, the source of all,” said Bhanushali.

“It was clear to me that this tattoo meant a lot to him, and he was determined to get it just right. I poured my heart and soul into the design, meticulously crafting each element to perfection,” he added.

Meanwhile, Bangalore take on Mumbai in their IPL 2023 opener today at the M. Chinnaswamy stadium.

Having recorded three consecutive wins against Mumbai Indians in their last five meetings since IPL 2020, the RCB, who are once again in search of their maiden title win in the league, would want to make a winning start in front of their loyal fans at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium here.

It remains to be seen how RCB will cope without players like Rajat Patidar and Josh Hazlewood, who both have been sidelined for at least the first half of this IPL due to injuries. Australian Glenn Maxwell is also unlikely to feature in Sunday’s game.

While England’s Will Jacks will miss the full season, it is to be seen how Maxwell shapes up given that he missed the last two ODIs for Australia against tIndia in the recent series after playing the first match in Mumbai.











