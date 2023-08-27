Home

Shreyas Iyer’s Back Injury: What Exactly Happened To India Batter? KKR Captain Gives Nerve-Chilling Details

Shreyas Iyer thanked the NCA trainers who worked extensively with him in the rehab. (Image: Instagream)

New Delhi: India cricketer Shreyas Iyer finally broke his silence on his back injury and wants to be in the present after the middle-order batter made a return to the national team ahead of the Asia Cup 2023 and the all-important ICC World Cup at home.

It all started for Iyer at the start of the year against New Zealand when he was ruled out of the ODI series. The right-hander then returned against Sri Lanka in the ODI series soon after and also played the Border Gavaskar Trophy against Australia at home.

However, it was during the fourth Test in the BGT that his back pain recurred again and he has been out of action since then. Thereafter, Iyer missed the ODI series against Australia, the Indian Premier League, World Test Championship final against Australia, tour of the Caribbean and the T20I series against Ireland.

A journey of excruciating pain, patience and recovery 👏👏@ShreyasIyer15 highlights the contributions of trainer Rajini and Nitin Patel at the NCA in his inspirational comeback from injury 👌👌 – By @RajalArora #TeamIndia | @VVSLaxman281 Full interview 🎥🔽 — BCCI (@BCCI) August 27, 2023

Addressing his back injury for the first time, Iyer stated it was a nerve compression that bother him so much. “To be precise, I have this nerve compression – basically a slipped disc that was compressing the nerve and the pain was going down to the border of my tiny toe,” Iyer said in a video posted by the BCCI.

“It’s excruciating pain and I wasn’t able to express myself about what I am going through,” he added.

Coming back from any injury is tough. Same was for Iyer. “Right after the injury, I went back home. I was in hospital for two days and gave myself rest for like 10 days. Post-surgery, I was there for three weeks in London because the doctor had to check my progress over a period of time,” he explained.

“So, after three weeks he (doctor) was happy. Gradually, as we started doing some running sessions, the first running session was extremely tough,” said Iyer, who will be taking the much-debatable no.4 spot in the Indian batting line-up in Asia Cup and ICC World Cup.

With two big tournaments in the horizon, Iyer wants to be in the present and not think too much about the future or the past. “Feeling ecstatic to be honest, to join the team and seeing happy faces all around. I am thrilled to be back,” he said.

“For me, it is important right now to be in the present and do my routines right. I don’t want to think about what is going to happen beyond and what has happened in the past. I am happy to be here right now and embracing each other and every moment,” he signed off.

At the moment, Iyer is a part of India's preparatory camp in Alur. India play their first Asia Cup 2023 game against Pakistan on September 2 in Kandy.
















